Lacuna Coil Collaborates with Iron Maiden on Legacy of the Beast Video Game with New Character Shadow Sorceress and Dungeon The Search for the Black Anima

Noah Celaya June 7th, 2021 - 10:44 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Iron Maiden’s “Legacy Of The Beast” free-to-play mobile game has announced another in-game collaboration, this time with Italian metal band Lacuna Coil. In “Legacy Of The Beast,” metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie who travels through time, across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds in captivating 3D environments.

Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of IRON MAIDEN’s rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities. Previously the band Amon Amarth collaborated on the video game in April, and now Lacuna Coil is teaming up with the game to create a new limited-time in-game event and character.

The result of this collaboration is a dungeon titled “The Search For The Black Anima” and the Shadow Sorceress, a character influenced by Lacuna Coil’s interest in the creative force that comes from the “shadow side” and is featured in their 2019 album “Black Anima”.

The week-long event will take fans and players on a journey to find a malevolent entity that has become a harbinger of other evil creatures. It’s within these forsaken lands that Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie and his eternal confidant and guide, the wise and ancient Alchemist encounter the Shadow Sorceress, a mysterious wielder of dark arcane power.

She has been drawn to the area, with a keen interest in what she calls the “Black Anima”. With the help of Eddie and the Alchemist, their goals are seemingly in line as they battle their way through waves of monsters.

Explaining the series of collaborations, Maiden manager Rod Smallwood explains: “‘Legacy Of The Beast’ was built on a foundation of Iron Maiden songs, art, and history, but has also always been about introducing and developing creative ideas that extended beyond Maiden and, just as we’ve always invited bands out to tour with us, we are delighted to invite some friends to become part of our game and to provide another dimension to the fun, dexterity, and excitement of it.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister