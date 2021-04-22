Treefort Music Festival Announces September 2021 Dates And Lineup Featuring Japanese Breakfast, Calexico, Built to Spill And More

Home News Ariel King April 22nd, 2021 - 10:00 AM

Treefort music festival has announced its 2021 dates, planning to take place on September 22-26. This year will see the festival’s return to Boise, Idaho, and will feature performances from the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Calexico, The Marías, Built To Spill, Larkin Poe, tennis, Andy Shauf, Nite Jewel, Rituals of Mine, Prefuse 73, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Andrea Gibson and more.

The full lineup will feature a few differences from what was originally expected in 2020, however much of it will remain the same. Festival organizers will also be working with the local and state health officials to ensure safety amid the pandemic, which may include social distancing measures and more.

2020’s iteration of the festival had been forced to postpone due to the pandemic. Originally set to take place in March of 2020, the dates were pushed back to September, before being canceled altogether. In 2019, the festival hosted performances from Toro Y Moi, Liz Phair, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain in Light and more.

Japanese Breakfast recently shared a music video for their single “Posing in Bondage,” while Built to Spill released a covers album in 2020, titled Built to Spill Plays The Songs of Daniel Johnston. Calexico’s last album had been 2019’s The Thread That Keeps Us.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer