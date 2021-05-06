Adult Swim Singles Program Kicks Off with Iceage’s “High & Hurt,” Songs From Oranssi Pazuzu, Pink Siifu, Flock Of Dimes and More To Come

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 6th, 2021 - 8:16 PM

Danish punk quintet Iceage has released their new single “High & Hurt” as the kickoff for this year’s Adult Swim Singles Program. The single will appear on their upcoming album Seek Shelter, which will be out on Mexican Summer tomorrow, May 7.

The Adult Swim Singles Program is a series that Adult Swim runs every year, the project’s goal being to provide a resource for new music discovery and to give rising independent artists a “boost.” This year’s selections are expected to be especially diverse in terms of genre, featuring rap, experimental, classical, indie, punk, electronic, metal, jazz and more.

“High & Hurt” embodies punk rock with an emotionally transparent, hopeful song that reflects an out-of-control world the lyrics demand to be changed. Listen to the single here.

Some of the artists that will be highlighted in this year’s edition of the program include Dawn Richard, Chromeo, Pink Siifu, Flock of Dimes, Oranssi Pazuzu, Armani Caesar, Duma and Moor Mother + Lonnie Holley.

Iceage released the “Gold City” last month, a single that will appear in Seek Shelter as well. The band is also set to embark on a US and UK tour in the spring of 2022.

The Adult Swim Singles Program has released a total of 271 songs by more than 230 artists during its running period. The series has featured the likes of Run The Jewels, Sia, Brian Eno, LCD Soundsystem, James Blackshaw, Slayer, serpentwithfeet, Skrillex, Sad13, Freddie Gibbs + Madlib, Flying Lotus and many more.