Gary Numan Announces New Album Intruder For May 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King January 8th, 2021 - 6:34 PM

Gary Numan has announced that he will release his new album, Intruder, on May 21, 2021. Along with the album announcement, Numan has shared that the album’s title track will be released on Monday, January 11.

“Intruder looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view,” Numan said in a press statement. “If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? the songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

Intruder will follow Numan’s 2017 album Savage: Songs From A Broken World, which had described the effects of global warming and how Earth could potentially become a barren wasteland. Intruder is set to work as an accompaniment for the album, depicting the events leading up to global warming and the philosophical perspective of the Earth.

“The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged,” Numan said in a press statement. “Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back. Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

Numan wrote parts of the album during lockdown, some of the philosophy shown in Intruder meant to highlight the pandemic, and how it’s an effect of global warming. The album was recorded at Numan’s home studio in Los Angeles, as well as in producer Ade Fenton’s studio in Bath. The pair have worked on four there albums together, including Jagged, Dead Rising Sun, Splinter (Songs From A Broken Mind) and Savage (Songs From A Broken World).

The upcoming album will also be released on physical formats, including CD, deluxe CD, cassette and vinyl. Three exclusive vinyl formats in red, silver and gold will be available, with the red vinyl being sold at select indie stores, silver being made available on Amazon, and gold available via Numan’s official store.

Last year, Numan shared the live album When The Sun Came Down, which was taken from Numan’s live show at The Bridgewater Hall in Manchester with The Skaparis Orchestra. A video of Numan performing his song “Cars” on stage with Nine Inch Nails in 2009 recently resurfaced.

Intruder track list:

1. “Betrayed”

2. “The Gift”

3. “I Am Screaming”

4. “Intruder”

5. “Is This World Not Enough”

6. “A Black Sun”

7. “The Chosen”

8. “And It Breaks Me Again”

9. “Saints And Liars”

10. “Now And Forever”

11. “The End of Dragons”

12. “When You Fall” (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital)

13. “The End of Dragons (alt piano)” (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat