Goose Announces Inaugural Lineup of Mini-Festival Fred the Festival Featuring Dawes Playing a Black Sabbath Paranoid Set, Dr. Dog and Hiss Golden Messenger

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 3rd, 2021 - 8:03 PM

American indie-groove band Goose has revealed that they will be hosting a three-day festival called FRED the Festival at the end of the summer. The event will take place on the LOCKN’ Farm in Arrington, VA, the same location as the LOCKN’ Festival.

The festival will take place on August 20-22 and will feature four sets performed by Goose in addition to appearances by Dawes, Dr. Dog, Hiss Golden Messenger, Grateful Shred, Cory Wong, aGOOSEtic Trio, Sammy Rae & The Friends, ElephantProof and more.

Dawes will play two sets, one being an original set from their own discography. For the other, they will step a little outside their rock/alt-country comfort zone and cover Black Sabbath’s album Paranoid.

Tickets for the festival will become available on Friday, June 4 at 10 am ET here. Both day passes and weekend camping passes will be offered.

About the event, Goose member Peter Anspach said, “Last year, we were booked at LOCKN’ and we were so excited to perform on that legendary stage for the first time. We were all pretty disappointed after the festival was canceled so it’s an honor to be invited back to the farm for our own event. Along with an amazing lineup of incredible bands, we have a ton of surprises planned and we can’t wait for all of you to #getinvolved.”

Goose was formed in 2016 in Norwalk, Connecticut, and is made up of Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums). The group is anticipating the release of their new album titled SHENANIGANS NITE CLUB, that will be out tomorrow, June 4. Featured in the album will be their recently released single “Madhuvan” as well as the singles “Spirit of the Dark Horse” and “So Ready.”

Photo credit: Brett Padelford