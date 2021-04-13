Dawes Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 13th, 2021 - 4:35 PM

To follow the release of their seventh studio album Good Luck With Whatever in October 2020 with Rounder Records, Dawes has announced the dates for their upcoming fall 2021 tour.

The tour will consist of two legs, the first taking place in September and October. It will begin in Charleston, SC on September 9, move up the East Coast with a brief stop in Toronto, ON, and back through such cities as Harrisburg, PA and Cincinnati, OH before reaching Nashville, TN on October 2.

The second leg will be in November and December and will begin in Vancouver, BC on November 17. The tour will move through the Pacific Northwest and West coast before going through more central US cities such as Fort Collins, CO and Chicago, IL, and finally wrapping up in Houston, TX on December 12.

Overwhelming positive reaction from Good Luck With Whatever has prepared Dawes for more of the same with this tour, landing the group on such shows as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. They also worked to personally support the release of the album with a live concert just weeks after its release at the Drive-In OC at the City National Grove of Anaheim, with tickets priced at $200 per car.

DAWES TOUR 2021

Leg 1:

9/9 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

9/10 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/13 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

9/14 – Richmond, VA – The National

9/15 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

9/17 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

9/18 – Boston, MA – Orpheum

9/21 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Theatre

9/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – TBD

9/24 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University

9/25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Calvin College

9/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

9/28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

9/30 – Auburn, AL – Auburn University Amphitheatre

10/2 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman

Leg 2:

11/17 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue

11/18 – Seattle, WA – Showbox

11/19 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/21 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

11/22 & 23 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

11/26 & 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

11/28 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

11/30 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth

12/1 – Fort Collins, CO – TBD

12/3 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

12/4 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

12/5 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

12/7 – Louisville, KY – Headliners

12/8 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

12/10 – Dallas, TX – McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/11 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s

12/12 – Houston, TX – Heights Theater

Photo credit: Brett Padelford