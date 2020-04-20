Kurt Vile, G. Love, Man Man, Members of Cage the Elephant and Dr. Dog and More to be Featured on Love From Philly Live Stream Festival

Home News Drew Feinerman April 20th, 2020 - 1:17 PM

Love From Philly, a virtual music and arts festival created to help aid the arts and entertainment sectors of the city of Philadelphia that is being hit hard during these difficult times, is set to take place from May 1st to May 3rd. All of the proceeds go directly to two Philadelphia non-profits: 30amp Circuit, the city’s only non-profit dedicated exclusively to the health and wellness of musicians, as well as The Philadelphia Venue Workers Relief Fund, giving out grants directly to unemployed Philly music venue workers.

Artists that are set to perform for the festival include Kurt Vile, G. Love, Man Man, Mondo Cozmo, Nick Bockrath of Cage The Elephant, Eric Slick of Dr. Dog, Schoolly D, Dice, Raw, Eric Bazilian, Tom Hamilton of JRAD, Lauren Hart, Marc Brownstein of Disco Biscuits, and Sean Hoots of Hoots and the Hellmouth. More artists are expected to be announced leading up to the virtual festival.

Vile has already postponed his spring tour to this summer, which may have to be further pushed back because of the virus. As artists continue to adjust to life without live music, events like these will become extremely important to help keep local artists supported throughout the pandemic.

The festival can be accessed and viewed from the Love From Philly website. Streaming will begin in ten days, on May 1st. Check out the festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister