Big Freedia Shares Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Judas” for Born This Way 10th Anniversary Reissue

Tristan Kinnett May 31st, 2021

Lady Gaga is sharing re-imagined versions of the songs from Born This Way for the record’s 10th anniversary. The new versions were recorded by artists who represent the LGBT+ community in support of pride month, starting with a rendition of “Judas” by Big Freedia.

It’s more of a remix than a cover, with Big Freedia singing along to Lady Gaga’s original chorus. She added a horn-heavy instrumental with a bouncy rhythm and some rolling drums, fully transforming it from a pop song to a dance track. It’s a chaotic, high-energy take on the original track, built around the song’s extremely catchy chorus.

The full reissue is due on June 18, with the re-imagined songs taking up a bonus disc alongside the original 14-track album. No other artists have been confirmed from the re-imagined disc aside from Big Freedia, but Lady Gaga promises a “country road” version of the record’s title track, which was also its biggest hit. “Judas” is another one of the more popular tracks from the album, as well as “The Edge of Glory,” “You and I” and “Marry the Night.”

Lady Gaga is also reportedly working on a second duet album with Tony Bennett that was initially announced to be released sometime this Spring. Bennett was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but wanted to keep working on music. The new album will follow-up their 2014 standards record Cheek to Cheek.

Her last record, Chromatica, came out almost exactly one year ago on May 29, 2020. It was her most dance-inspired release to date, following her flings with rock and country on 2016’s Joanne and 2018’s A Star Is Born Soundtrack. Around the time of its release, the pop star denied a hacker’s ransom and had some files leaked. She had another dangerous incident recently when her dog walker was shot and her dogs kidnapped. The ‘dognappers’ have since been arrested and charged for attempted murder. She’s also been supporting Joe Biden leading up to and during his presidential inauguration.

Big Freedia has a new EP called Big Diva Energy due this July. She’s been particularly prolific over the past year, releasing several singles and two EPs, counting Big Freedia’s Smokin Santa Christmas as well as Louder.