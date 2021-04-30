Lady Gaga Dognappers Arrested And Charged For Attempted Murder

Home News Sara Thompson April 30th, 2021 - 9:47 PM

Three people have been charged with attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in association with the dognapping of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in February. James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White and Lafayette Shon Whaley are alleged to have committed the crimes and Harold White and Jennifer McBride have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Police have suspicions that some of those arrested may allegedly be part of a dognapping ring, who, upon realizing that the dogs belonged to the superstar, allegedly attempted to claim the 500k reward offered by the singer.

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, sustained a gunshot wound and was hospitalized for a couple weeks. Though he had to have part of his lungs removed, Fisher appears to have recovered and has been updating his health status on Instagram.

Lady Gaga has been working on a duet album with Tony Bennett, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The album is set to be released this spring. The singer has been active with her performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, where she sang the national anthem. She also performed the national anthem at the 2016 Superbowl. The artist also showed her support of the President with her performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born as well as her track “You and I” at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Stunningly eclectic videos for “Stupid Love” and “911” were release by Lady Gaga last year.