Gang Of Four Tribute Compilation The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four Announced For May 2021 Release, Set To Feature Contributions From IDLES, Flea and John Frusciante And Killing Joke

Punk supergroup Gang of Four has announced the full list of contributors to the much anticipated upcoming covers album called The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four. It will be a double album of tracks written by the Gang of Four as well as the late, great co-founder and guitarist Andy Gill.

Covers include the previously released “Natural’s Not In It,” performed by System of a Down’s Serj Tankian and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, “Damaged Goods” performed by IDLES and La Roux, “Love Like Anthrax” performed by Gary Numan and “Paralysed” performed by Warpaint. See the full tracklist below.

The album is available to pre-order now in a variety of double vinyl and two CD formats, with the most deluxe vinyl format, Dogluxe, only available from the Gang of Four website. It follows Gang of Fours’ latest EP “Anti Hero” released in July of last year that also included the final recordings from Gil.

It was reported that Gil passed away earlier this year due to a respiratory illness but his wife Catherine Mayer believes that it was caused by COVID-19.

The Problem of Leisure: CD One

Vinyl One, Side A

IDLES – Damaged Goods (UK) Tom Morello & Serj Tankian – Natural’s Not in It (USA) Helmet – In the Ditch (USA) 3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins – Where the Nightingale Sings (UK) Hotei – To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Vinyl One, Side B

Gary Numan – Love Like Anthrax (UK) Gail Ann Dorsey – We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA) Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany) LoneLady – Not Great Men (UK) JJ Sterry – 5.45 (UK)

The Problem of Leisure: CD Two

Vinyl Two, Side C

La Roux – Damaged Goods (UK) Everything Everything – Natural’s Not in It (UK) Dado Villa-Lobos – Return the Gift (Brazil) The Dandy Warhols – What We All Want (USA) Warpaint – Paralysed (USA)

Vinyl Two, Side D

Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA) The Sounds – I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden) Hardcore Raver in Tears – Last Mile** (China) Killing Joke x Gang of Four – Forever Starts Now

Photo Credit: Alexander Carbrera