AFI Shares Slow-Burning Dark Pop Song “Tied To A Tree”

Krista Marple May 25th, 2021 - 7:39 PM

AFI has released their newest track “Tied To A Tree” as a part of their forthcoming album Bodies, which is due out June 11 via Rise Records. The announcement follow’s the launch of their remix contest for their single “Dulcería,” which encourages producers and aspiring DJs to send in their rendition of the song. The submission period for the contest ends on June 4.

“Tied To A Tree” starts off slower-paced and eventually crescendos towards the middle and end of the song. The track, which was released alongside a dark-themed visualizer that features art from oracle cards. In a press release, Jade Puget, guitarist for AFI, stated, “This is not only my favourite song on the record, but an exemplification of the evolution of the band.”

AFI also recently launched The Bodies Experience, which is an interactive website that holds the ability for fans to take one of their tracks, download it and then spin it to make it their own. The website also features a line of brand new merchandise that follows the theme of the “Tied To A Tree” visualizer. Products such as a deck of oracle cards, prayer candles and incense are listed for sale.

When discussing the album, the members of AFI consistently mention how important it is to them to make its known that they create each album naturally rather than basing it off of what the albums before sounded like.

Hunter Burgan, bassist for the band, stated in a press release, “Every album is an opportunity to show people a snapshot of our evolution. And with this band, it’s always something fresh. We’ve been playing together for so long that I have a deep understanding of each of my bandmates’ musical styles, and yet I am still pleasantly surprised by the new things they bring to each record.”

To add, Puget stated, “Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together. Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically. Every time we do something, i have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what’s come before. But as artists, we cant’t do that, because it would only hinder our creativity.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva