AFI Release Two New Singles “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles”

AFI have released two new singles, “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles.” The tracks had first been teased on social media earlier this week, with AFI sharing a snippet of a single amid black and white footage. Both of the new songs come ahead of AFI’s upcoming album, which is expected to be released sometime this year.

“Twisted Tongues” incorporates quick guitar riffs and slinking vocal samples, Adam Carson’s drums building up to Davey Havok’s melodic chorus. The track lends a sense of anxiety through its buildup, the fast motions of instrumentals humming beneath the entirety of the single’s four minute length. Deep synths crescendo towards the end of the track, lending to an epic feel.

“Escape From Los Angeles” begins with quick drums and moody synths, the track falling into AFI’s post-punk feel. The accompanying visualizer features donuts falling from the sky and flying whales, Havok’s vocals shouting as waves crash over downtown LA. The track maintains a slightly upbeat feel, guitar riffs thrumming in the center of the track. The single focuses on wanting to “get out of L.A.,” the visualizer highlighting the massive traffic found on the 5 as it weaves through downtown LA.

At the beginning of January, AFI announced plans to release a new album in 2021. “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles” come as the first two tracks from the upcoming release. The upcoming album will be the band’s second, and follows their 2017 self-titled release and 2018 EP The Missing Man.

AFI members Davey Havoc and Jade Puget are also members of Black Audio, an electronic music duo. They released the album Beneath The Black Palms last August, which included the single “Hiss.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva