AFI Shares New Single “Far Too Near” And Music Video For “Dulcería”

AFI has released a music video for their track “Dulcería,” which had been co-written by the Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, as well as a visualizer for their song “Far Too Near.” Both songs come from AFI’s upcoming album, Bodies, which will be released on June 11.

“Far Too Near” features AFI’s rollicking sounds, Davey Havok belting “If I could give my heart to you/I’d give my heart to you,” during the song’s chorus, the band traveling “through the green door” throughout the length of the track.

“Dulcería” had been written with Billy Corgan, Jade Puget reflecting on the track’s creation, “Billy and I have a great creative connection when we’re writing together. It was inspiring to work with such a talented and legendary songwriter and ‘Dulcería’ is a testament to that.”

Havok also shared his reflections on the song, saying, ‘Dulcería’ suggests, if you spend too much time in the candy store you may end up stuck to the floor.”

Bodies had first been announced in February, the album led by the singles “Looking Tragic” and “Begging for Trouble.” AFI also released the singles “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles” in January. The band had first announced plans pertaining to the album release earlier in January.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva