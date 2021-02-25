AFI Announces New Album Bodies for June 2021 Release and Shares New Songs “Looking Tragic” and “Begging for Trouble”

Home News Anna Scott February 25th, 2021 - 3:38 PM

The rock band AFI has announced their upcoming highly-anticipated album Bodies, due June 11, 2021 via Rise Records. AFI also shared two singles off the album — “Looking Tragic” and “Begging For Trouble.” This release follows two tracks released in January, “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape from Los Angeles.”

“Looking Tragic” was also shared with a video which mirrors the song’s 2000s-esque post-punk sound with shots of the band performing the song. Guitarist Jade Puget contributes a punchy, catchy guitar riff.

Watch the “Looking Tragic” video here:

On the single, frontman Davey Havok shares, “‘Looking Tragic’ addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization. Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move.”

“Begging for Trouble” shares a similar vibe AFI has carried since they formed 30 years ago. The two-minute single is fast-paced and anxious but still has their staple nostalgic rock sound driven by Havok’s vocals. Drummer Adam Carson shares, “After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record. ‘Begging For Trouble’ was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.”

Listen here:

Bodies will be the first LP from the band since 2017’s The Blood Album. The band also shared an EP, The Missing Man, in 2018. Bodies will be out from June 11.

Bodies tracklist:

1. “Twisted Tongues”

2. “Far Too Near”

3. “Dulcería”

4. “On Your Back”

5. “Escape From Los Angeles”

6. “Begging For Trouble”

7. “Back From The Flesh”

8. “Looking Tragic”

9. “Death Of The Party”

10. “No Eyes”

11. “Tied To A Tree”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva