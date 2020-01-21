Rammstein Officially Announces Summer 2020 North American Stadium Tour Dates After a Week of Teases

Home News Aaron Grech January 21st, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Rammstein have officially announced their summer 2020 North American tour dates, which are set to begin in Montreal, Quebec in Canada, followed by a series of shows across the United States, before closing out in Mexico City. The band had hinted at these locations throughout the month, after uploading an image with the regions highlighted, followed by a series of images showing famous landmarks from various North American cities. The band has also released a trailer for the upcoming tour.

The band’s live shows are known for their heavy use of pyrotechnics and loud bombastic performances that have attracted massive praise from their audiences, along with a fair amount of controversy in the past. Members of the band kissed on stage last year in Russia in defiance of the anti-LGBT policies placed by the Russian government.

The band released their self-titled studio album last year, which was accompanied by the singles “Radio,” and the politically charged track “Deutschland.” This album was intended to serve as an example of the band’s abilities outside of a large stadium setting, and shows the band’s prowess within a music studio.

“I thought, ‘Every time people talk Rammstein, it’s about fire. It’s all about the show.’ Nobody talks about the music anymore for Rammstein, and it kind of bothered me,” the band’s guitarist Richard Kruspe explained. “I was thinking, ‘I want to do another record. It has to be musical in a way that can really stand out from other records.’ That was my goal, or our goal.”

Tour Dates

08/20 Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/23 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

08/27 Washington D.C. – FedExField

08/30 Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

09/03 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

09/06 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

09/10 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/16 San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

09/19 Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/27 Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol