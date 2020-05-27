Rammstein Postpone North American Tour Dates to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 8:01 PM

German heavy metal outfit Rammstein have been forced to postpone their summer 2020 North American tour dates, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These tour dates are currently set to be rescheduled for next year, and will honor tickets which were intended for this year’s shows.

The band were set to hit several prominent cities in the United States including Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C., in addition to dates in Canada and Mexico. Rammstein had previously toured the US and Canada back in 2017.

“Sadly, but in the best interests of everyone’s health and safety, we have to postpone our North America Tour,” the band said in a statement. “We are now working on rescheduling the tour in 2021, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled show dates. We hope to have an update on that shortly and will communicate it once we do.”

Their self-titled studio album was released last year, and contained singles such as “Radio,” and the politically charged track “Deutschland.” The latter song deals with Germany’s extremely complicated history, from the medieval period all the way until WW2 and the holocaust. It depiction of the genocide has attracted some controversy in Germany, with former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and Holocaust survivor Charlotte Knobloch stating that the video trivialized the event.

The band’s singer Till Lindeman was recently hospitalized in the ICU, however he tested negative for COVID-19.

Tour Dates: