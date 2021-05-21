Florence + The Machine Puts a Modern Spin on a Disney Classic with New Song “Call Me Cruella”

Home News Kaido Strange May 21st, 2021 - 11:32 AM

Florence + The Machine has released their take on “Call me Cruella” for Disney’s Cruella. It was announced last week that the band did have a song for the Cruella movie soundtrack. The originally inspired tune came from the 1961 Disney animation 101 Dalmatians, in which Roger is working on a song and improvises when Cruelle DeVille visits her schoolmate (and wife of Roger) Anita. Disney’s Cruella will be released on May 28, 2021 and stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

The video has scenes from the movie so it feels like a trailer. The song starts off with a nice punchy bass line, and rather than having a slightly upbeat musical tempo like in 101 Dalmatians the song goes for a more dark and somber tone, as a means to show that this is far from Disney’s typical (and traditional) family-friendly movies. The song really hits when it gets to the middle and you can hear Florence’s vocal range really hit that power note and hold it.

Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic Florence + The Machine released a their song “Light of Love” which was made for charity in support to the Intensive Care Society.

The band also celebrated their album anniversary for Lungs in 2019.

Photo credit Sharon Alagna.