Florence + The Machine to Contribute New Original Song “Call Me Cruella” To Upcoming Disney Movie Cruella

Home News Ellie Lin May 10th, 2021 - 2:27 PM

Florence + The Machine is releasing a new song “Call Me Cruella” to Disney’s new live-action Cruella de Vil movie. The song was featured in a sneak peek for Cruella that came out May 10, 2021.

The song thrums in the background of the teaser as lead singer and frontwoman whispers “original, criminal, dressed to kill, just call me Cruella de Vil,” before the song delves into a twangy acoustic with Welch’s powerful vocals and an echoing chorus.

Florence + The Machine is set to release the full single on May 21 with the movie’s soundtrack. The soundtrack was composed by Nicholas Britell, known for his composing work with the movies 12 Years a Slave, Whiplash and The Big Short.

“I am a massive fan of Florence’s, so it was a true joy to collaborate with her on “Call me Cruella.” With both this song and the Cruella score itself, the goal was to really embrace the raw rock aesthetic of 60’s and 70’s London. We recorded everything using all vintage gear and analog tape at Abbey Road and AIR Studios in London, melding orchestral elements with electric guitars and basses, organs, keyboards, and drums,” said Britell in a press release.

“According to Cinema Blend, the film takes place in 1970’s London, and Estella is a young fashion designer who “…becomes obsessed with dogs’ skins, especially Dalmatians, until she eventually becomes a ruthless and terrifying legend known as Cruella.” Most villains in Disney films didn’t start out bad, but according to the trailer, Stone says: “The thing is, I was born brilliant. Born bad — and a little bit mad”. I, Tonya’s Craig Gillespie will direct and Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella in Disney’s 1996 remake of 101 Dalmatians is the executive producer of the film,” writes mxdwn author Melissa Cusano.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna