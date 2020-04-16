Florence + The Machine Shares Emotional New Song “Light of Love”

Home News Ashwin Chary April 16th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

English indie rock band, Florence + the Machine, have dropped their newest single, “Light of Love,” on Apr. 17. The song was written to raise awareness for the intensive care society, in effort to provide care and support for the doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals amongst the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The soulful song speaks with calming melodies and soft beats. The full sound created by the synth complements the voice of vocalist, Florence Welch. Her voice creates peace, as she warns not to go blindly into the dark. The catchy chorus preaches how everyone of us shines the light of love.

“Don’t go blindly into the dark,” Welch sings. “Everyone of us shines the light of love.”

Listen to ‘Light of Love’ an unheard song from High as Hope, released to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society, which provides care and support for the incredible doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals on the front line of this crisis… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J1SFEN57qt — florence welch (@florencemachine) April 16, 2020

Light of Love. On streaming platforms everywhere at midnight.

In support of the Intensive Care Society.

Artwork by Lillie Eigerhttps://t.co/vbzHlbZhUM @ICS_updates pic.twitter.com/Fj0pCbiBqQ — florence welch (@florencemachine) April 16, 2020

According to a tweet by Welch, “Light of Love” is an unheard song off of the band’s fourth studio album, High as Hope. The album was released in 2018, and featured 10-brand new songs.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna