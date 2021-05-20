The Black Dahlia Murder Teases Tour and Announces October 2021 New York City Show with Carnifex and After the Burial

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 20th, 2021 - 12:05 AM

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Black Dahlia Murder announced a show at New York’s Irving Plaza on October 10, with support from After the Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath. This follows Lambgoat’s claim yesterday that The Black Dahlia Murder will be going on a full tour this Fall with After the Burial and Carnifex.

Tickets for the Irving Plaza concert will go on sale tomorrow, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Unless safety guidelines change by then, Irving Plaza will enforce social distancing and ask guests to wear face coverings at all times.

If Lambgoat’s source is to be believed, The Black Dahlia Murder will go on a five-week tour of North America that will begin in early September and close with the Irving Plaza concert. They’ll reportedly start in the Midwest and play locations including Houston, TX and Atlanta, GA near the end of September. Again, this tour and loose schedule has yet to be confirmed.

In April 2020, The Black Dahlia Murder released their ninth studio album, Verminous, featuring a popular title track. Some of their other best-known songs include “What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse” and “Everything Went Black” from Nocturnal (2007), “Nightbringers” (2017) and “Into the Everblack” (2013).

The Black Dahlia Murder consists of founding guitarist Brian Eschbach, founding vocalist Trevor Strnad, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy and guitarist Brandon Ellis. In 2020, members of the melodic metal band appeared on covers of Cannibal Corpse’s “Pick Axe Murders,” Scandal feat. Patty Smyth’s “The Warrior,” Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined,” Van Halen’s “Eruption,” Wham’s “Last Christmas” and a full-band version of Megadeth’s “Go to Hell.”

After the Burial is a Minnesotan metalcore band that remains as popular today as they did in the late 2000s. Some of their recent genre-hits include “Lost in the Static,” “Collapse,” “Behold the Crown” and “Exit, Exist.” The loss of their founding rhythm guitarist, Justin Lowe, who died from falling off of a bridge in 2015, was a huge blow to the band. However, the only founding member remaining, frontman Trent Hafdahl, has kept the band’s name alive and strong.

Carnifex is a California deathcore band whose frontman, Scott Lewis, alleges that they lost over $250,000 by having to cancel their 2020 headlining tour. They’ve likewise kept popular since their roots in the 2000s, as evidenced by the public response to their latest album, World War X, in 2019.

