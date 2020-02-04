The Black Dahlia Murder Announces New Album Verminous and Share New Song “Verminous”

Home News Aaron Grech February 4th, 2020 - 11:00 AM

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced a new studio album titled Verminous, which is set to be released via Metal Blade records on April 17th, ahead of their upcoming spring 2020 tour with Municipal Waste and Testament. The band have also debuted the album’s title track, which stays true to the band’s death metal sound.

“Verminous,” begins with ominous sounds such as water dripping before going straight into an aggressive drumline and shredding , albeit melodic guitar chords. The track takes a lot of cues from thrash metal with their breakdowns, which are complimented by their vocalists harsh screams and gritty delivery.

The band teased an April release date for this upcoming project, which will serve as their ninth studio album, earlier this year. Last spring the band announced that they had planned to record an album during the summer of 2019.

Last year saw the band tour on several occasions, and the band have recently concluded their fall tour from last year. The band have also recently expressed pleasure with the recent lineup for their tour with Testament.

“It is a massive honor and pleasure to be considered a worthy peer to the mighty Testament,” the Black Dalia Murder’s lead vocalist Trevor Strnad stated. “Being a fan of theirs since childhood, I have to stop and pinch myself to see if it’s a dream or not. Luckily, I’m still awake! To say that we in The Black Dahlia Murder are excited for this undertaking would be a massive understatement.

Tracklist

1. Verminous

2. Godlessly

3. Removal of the Oaken Stake

4. Child of Night

5. Sunless Empire

6. The Leather Apron’s Scorn

7. How Very Dead

8. The Wereworm’s Feast

9. A Womb In Dark Chrysalis (Interlude)

10. Dawn of Rats

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva