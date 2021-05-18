Satanic Planet Shares New Video for Dissonant Song “Liturgy”

Home News Krista Marple May 18th, 2021 - 8:02 PM

Satanic Planet has released a brand new song titled “Liturgy” with a music video alongside it. The single is set to be featured on their forthcoming self-titled album that is due for a May 28 release. The album will be released via Three One G Records.

“Liturgy” is a dark, suspenseful track that maintains a consistent speed throughout. The immensely deep vocals compliment the slowly escalating instrumental behind it. The music video for the track holds the same aura that the song gives off. It consists of random eery photos and short clips with no real context. To add to the A young child mouthing the lyrics to the song is consistently shown throughout the video.

Satanic Planet, which is made up of Justin Pearson and Dave Lombardo of Dead Cross, Luke Henshaw of Planet B and Lucien Greaves of The Satanic Temple, has always been known to go for the edgier side when it comes to their music and videos.

In April of this year, the band released their song “Exorcism,” which was the second single to be released from the upcoming self-titled album. The song also held a dark, robotic aura that was made up of cryptic, satanic-inspired lyrics. The release of “Exorcism” followed Satanic Planet’s debut single “Baphomet.” The track came alongside a music video and the official announcement of the album.