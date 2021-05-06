Dave Lombardo Says Dead Cross Has Completed Instrumentals For New Album, Hope To Release Later This Year

Home News Roy Lott May 6th, 2021 - 9:01 PM

Supergroup Dead Cross is set to potentially release a new album this year. Band member Dave Lombardo, who is also the drummer for Suicidal Tendencies mentioned the band has completed progress with the album on The MetalSucks Podcast, saying “The music is done. Music was wrapped up back in late December 2019, and obviously, the pandemic broke and slowed everything down.” He continued to say “I think [Mike] Patton has a couple more tracks to wrap up and we should be done… hopefully late 2021 release? I know he had a lot of projects that he had to wrap up including Tomahawk and several others. So you know, it’s there. It’s waiting.”

The album has been in the works since 2019, with Lombardo stated in January 2020 that the group had already recorded the guitar, bass and drums for the record, and then had released a cover of “Rise Above” by Black Flag, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dead Cross features Lombardo, Mike Patton of Faith No More, Justin Pearson of The Locust and Michael Crain of Retox.

Lombardo recently joined Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet for a cover of X’s Los Angeles album cut “Nausea” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Mike Patton sang the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle theme song in a trailer for the upcoming videogame Shredder’s Revenge, with a release date yet of the video game yet to be announced.

