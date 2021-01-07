Kings Of Leon Announce New Album When You See Yourself For March 2021 Release, Share Two New Songs “Bandit” And “100,000 People”

Home News Roy Lott January 7th, 2021 - 9:17 PM

Kings of Leon have announced their new album named When You See Yourself will be released March 5 via RCA. The album marks the band’s first release in five years and will include newly released tracks “The Bandit” and “100,000 People,” which can be listened to below. According to Pitchfork, the album will include 9 additional tracks and follows their 2016 album Walls.

“The Bandit” comes with its accompanying music video, showcasing the band performing the up-tempo alt-rock track.

“100,000 People” is a mid-tempo, folk-rock track that has some groove to it.

They recently teased “The Bandit,” which was labeled as “Must Catch the Bandit,” as well as “Feel the Way You Do,” “Dancing in Your Head” and “Spin It Like We Can” on New Year’s Day. In March, they released their appropriately titled song “Going Nowhere” in reference to the quarantine lockdown. It was also accompanied by a music video, with frontman Caleb Followill performing the ballad.