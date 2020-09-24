Cold War Kids Announces Fall 2020 Virtual Tour Performing Robbers & Cowards, New Age Norms 1 + 2, Rarities and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 24th, 2020 - 10:12 PM

Cold War Kids announced four shows as a virtual tour presented by NoCap. They will be performing Robbers & Cowards in full on the first date, New Age Norms 1 + 2 the second date, greatest hits on the third date and rarities on the fourth date.

Tickets went on sale at nocapshows.com earlier September 24. $15 is the price for each of the individual shows and $50 is the price for the four-show bundle.

Each show will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET the day of the performance. Livestream links will be messaged to those who purchase tickets. All the shows will be briefly archived and rewatchable until November 29, which is a week after the last show.

The band also released some notes on each of the upcoming performances. It will be the first time Cold War Kids have ever played Robbers & Cowards in full. It was their debut album and the tour date falls on its 14th anniversary.

New Age Norms 1 was released in November 2019, and New Age Norms 2 released this August. They’ve previously played New Age Norms 1 in full, but this two-album set will be the first time they’ve played their recent New Age Norms 2. It’s worth noting that New Age Norms is stated to be a trilogy, with one more on the way. As a side note, Cold War Kids also released a single called “1 x 1” featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers in May, but it didn’t end up making the album.

The ‘Festival Set’ is said to be a greatest hits performance of sorts. They advertised it as all the songs their fans know and love. The ‘Deep Cuts’ set will focus on rarities as well as some lesser known fan favorites that are more intimate than their festival jams.

Cold War Kids are also offering some limited-edition merch for the tour. There will be a virtual tour shirt, a Robbers & Cowards anniversary shirt and a New Age Norms hoodie.





Virtual Tour 2020 Dates:

10/10 – Robbers & Cowards

10/25 – New Age Norms 1 + 2

11/8 – Festival Set

11/22 – Deep Cuts & Fan Favorites

Photo credit: Brett Padelford