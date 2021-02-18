Kings of Leon Shares Retro-Style Black & White Video for New Song “Echoing”

Home News Anna Scott February 18th, 2021 - 3:02 PM

Kings of Leon have shared another single, “Echoing” off their forthcoming highly-anticipated album When You See Yourself, set to be released March 5 via RCA Records. This will be their eighth studio album following a five-year hiatus after WALLS of 2016.

“Echoing” revisits a classic Kings of Leon rock sound, featuring tense drums fills and a catchy guitar riff. The song does not aim to diverge from past sound, but explores the band’s style further in this slow-burning song.

The video, directed by Casey McGrath, is all black and white, and features the band playing the song. Views see close-ups of the instruments and members through a grainy lens, paralleling the single’s classic sound from Kings of Leon’s previous work.

Watch the “Echoing” video here:

“Echoing” was preceded by two previous singles released in January, “Bandit” and “10,000” “People” which will appear on their upcoming album. Kings of Leon were also due to headline the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2020 festival prior to its cancellation due to COVID-19. During the pandemic, Kings of Leon fittingly released “Going Nowhere,” encouraging people to stay home and be safe.

Kings of Leon’s first album since 2016, When You See Yourself, will be out from March 5 and is available for preorder here.