Kings of Leon To Be First Band to Release Album as NFT

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2021 - 7:15 PM

Alternative rock band Kings of Leon will be releasing their upcoming studio album When You See Yourself as a non-fungible token (NFT), in partnership with YellowHeart. This NFT collection will be open for auction on March 5, which coincides with the upcoming release date for When You See Yourself.

This NFT release will make Kings of Leon the first band to ever release an album as a NFT, which are unique digitized works, that cannot be reproduced due to their blockchain technology. While their value is similar to the value of Bitcoin, their status as non-fungible digital items makes them unique, as opposed to other forms of crypto currency. YellowHeart will also be releasing six “golden tickets” as NFTs, which will include perks such as free tickets to future Kings of Leon concerts for life. The other NFTs include six individual art pieces created by the band’s frequent collaborators Night After Night, led by Casey McGrath.

“We approached the release of When You See Yourself in such an analog way, from the band’s approach in the studio to shooting everything on film and went as far as literally pulling out the scotch tape and glue sticks, and dry transfer lettering. To approach ‘NFT YOURSELF’ with a digital art mindset sent electricity through the work,” McGrath said in a press release.

Kings of Leon aren’t the only performers who have created work using NFTs, Deadmau5 launched $100,000 worth of NFT collectibles last December while Grimes made over $5 million in her NFT sale earlier this week.