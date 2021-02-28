Lacuna Coil Played a Silent Live Stream to Bring Awareness to Struggling Venues

Home News Krista Marple February 28th, 2021 - 7:17 PM

Gothic metal group Lacuna Coil led fans to believe that the live stream event the band was holding was going to be a live streamed performance at the Alcatraz in Milano, Italy. However, fans soon realized that rather than seeing Lacuna Coil perform some of their music, they instead were participating in an Italian strike to shed light on the damage COVID has caused for the live music scene.

“For those watching from all over the world, we’re sorry you guys didn’t get to see the show you were expecting. We just stood in silence, showing our support to the live club scene. Unfortunately, live clubs in Italy and the rest of the world have been closed for a year now, and there’s no sign of re-opening anytime soon. We believe they should get the right attention and recognition, because that is what they deserve: to be considered as cultural spaces. Hopefully, this initiative will bring their uncertain situation to everybody’s attention,” said Lacuna Coil.

The band went on to further explain that they acknowledge that fans were expecting live music from Lacuna Coil when instead they “just stood in silence.” Because the pandemic has caused concert venues to shut down, they felt it was important to address this issue in the live stream event and want to continue working towards being able to play their next live show.

The live stream event also featured 130 other Italian artists and although the live stream event was free to access for viewers, those who were expecting a live performance were incredibly unhappy with what they saw. “It’s not a bad joke. This is the situation of live clubs in Italy. Places where we got to meet many of you,” said the band.

Cristina Scabbia, frontwoman for Lacuna Coil, took to the band’s Instagram account to address the feedback they were receiving from fans. “Of course we couldn’t say anything because the purpose was to make noise. So, I absolutely understand your frustration, I absolutely understand your anger. And believe me, all of us at Lacuna Coil wanted to be on that stage to play a real concert for you,” she said.

The Italy-based metal group held a live stream performance event back in September of last year to support their album Black Anima, which made High Fidelity on mxdwn. They were also originally scheduled to go on tour with Apocalyptica starting in May of last year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the tour dates had been rescheduled to start this August in Atlanta, Georgia. Because of the ongoing COVID restrictions, the tour was recently cancelled all together.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister