Two Minutes To Late Night Releases All Eight Quarantine Covers EPs Exclusively on Bandcamp Friday

Home News Kaido Strange May 7th, 2021 - 1:06 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, and today only Two Minutes To Late Night has released all of their eight quarantine covers EP exclusively on Bandcamp, as it is “Bandcamp Friday”, a day which is when the hosting site waives their fees and artists keep all of the money made on sales. The money will help out the musicians who have been hit the hardest through the hardships of this pandemic. Originally reported by The PRP.

All eight albums will feature cover songs of well-known bands and artists such as Tom Petty, Prince, Ozzy Osbourne, Rage Against The Machine, Brian Eno, Kate Bush, and many more by a variety of well-known metal musicians from bands such as Primus, Slipknot, Gwar, etc.



An example of a cover song.

You can also hear the Brian Eno Medley, which features members of Minus The Bear, Circa Survive, and many more.

Tracklisting for all 8 cover EPs:

Supercharger Heaven Snakes of Christ Candy’s Room Rocket Queen Crazy Train Crazy Train (Gwarsenio’s Version

Anthem Reelin’ In The Years The Warrior 4th of July Running Up The Hill The Warrior (Gwarsenio’s Version)

Riff Raff Be My Druidess Killing In The Name Of Earth A.D. Running Down A Dream Riff Raff (Gwarsenio’s Version)

You Make Loving Fun Everything’s Ruined Something To Talk About Dare To Be Stupid Rebel Yell Rebel Yell (Gwarsenio’s Version)

Halloween II Over The Mountain Spooky Dead Man’s Party No Presents for Christmas Iron Boingo (Gwensenio’s Version)

Rain When I Die Ever Again Of A Lifetime Kids Don’t Follow Walking on Broken Glass Ever Again (Gwarsenio’s Version)

Caught In A Mosh Pit Mother of Mercy Emerald Brian Eno Medley Stab Into Christmas Stan Into Christmas (Gwarsenio’s Version)

Foreplay/Longtime The Trooper Every1’s A Winner Purple Rain Cowboy Song + The Boys Are Back in Town

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.