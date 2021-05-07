Two Minutes To Late Night Releases All Eight Quarantine Covers EPs Exclusively on Bandcamp Friday

Today, and today only Two Minutes To Late Night has released all of their eight quarantine covers EP exclusively on Bandcamp, as it is “Bandcamp Friday”, a day which is when the hosting site waives their fees and artists keep all of the money made on sales. The money will help out the musicians who have been hit the hardest through the hardships of this pandemic. Originally reported by The PRP.
All eight albums will feature cover songs of well-known bands and artists such as Tom Petty, Prince, Ozzy Osbourne, Rage Against The Machine, Brian Eno, Kate Bush, and many more by a variety of well-known metal musicians from bands such as Primus, Slipknot, Gwar, etc.
An example of a cover song.
You can also hear the Brian Eno Medley, which features members of Minus The Bear, Circa Survive, and many more.
Tracklisting for all 8 cover EPs:
- Supercharger Heaven
- Snakes of Christ
- Candy’s Room
- Rocket Queen
- Crazy Train
- Crazy Train (Gwarsenio’s Version
- Anthem
- Reelin’ In The Years
- The Warrior
- 4th of July
- Running Up The Hill
- The Warrior (Gwarsenio’s Version)
- Riff Raff
- Be My Druidess
- Killing In The Name Of
- Earth A.D.
- Running Down A Dream
- Riff Raff (Gwarsenio’s Version)
- You Make Loving Fun
- Everything’s Ruined
- Something To Talk About
- Dare To Be Stupid
- Rebel Yell
- Rebel Yell (Gwarsenio’s Version)
- Halloween II
- Over The Mountain
- Spooky
- Dead Man’s Party
- No Presents for Christmas
- Iron Boingo (Gwensenio’s Version)
- Rain When I Die
- Ever Again
- Of A Lifetime
- Kids Don’t Follow
- Walking on Broken Glass
- Ever Again (Gwarsenio’s Version)
- Caught In A Mosh Pit
- Mother of Mercy
- Emerald
- Brian Eno Medley
- Stab Into Christmas
- Stan Into Christmas (Gwarsenio’s Version)
- Foreplay/Longtime
- The Trooper
- Every1’s A Winner
- Purple Rain
- Cowboy Song + The Boys Are Back in Town
Photo credit Raymond Flotat.