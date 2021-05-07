Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra Releases New Song “Mend” Featuring Taylor Hawkins, Members of The Cars and Bon Jovi

Home News Krista Marple May 7th, 2021 - 9:31 PM

The solo project of Jane’s Addiction Perry Farrell Kind Heaven Orchestra has teamed up with Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, David Bryan of Bon Jovi and Elliot Easton of The Cars to release their collaborative track “Mend.”

The track is currently due to be released on May 21 and is available for pre-save here. The pre-save link for “Mend” will give those who pre-save the track a chance to win a personalized video message from Farrell. Along with the message, one lucky winner will receive a t-shirt and tote bag march bundle.

Earlier this year, Farrell was a part of a live stream tribute concert that was held to celebrate the late David Bowie’s 74th birthday. He was listed alongside musicians like Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Joe Elliot of Def Leppard, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm and more. The live stream was titled A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day and took place on January 8.

The Foo Fighters were listed alongside other big name artists such as Lizzo and Tame Impala for the 2021 Bonnaroo lineup. The lineup for the in-person festival was released at the end of March and is currently scheduled to take place September 2-5 in Manchester, TN.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford