The Fest Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Hot Water Music, Gorilla Biscuits and Sparta

The Fest festival has announced their 2021 lineup featuring bands such as Hot Water Music, Gorilla Biscuits, and Sparta. According to their homepage.

The Fest is to be held at Gainesville, Florida from October 29th through to Halloween night. You can purchase tickets straight away on their website, along with booking a room with the official The Fest hotels. There’s even a helpful guide as to how to get to Gainesville from Orlando Airport.

Hot Water Music will be commemorating their 20th anniversary for their album A Flight and a Crash by playing the entire album live. Besides Hot Water Music, there are a few more new additions to the roster: Planes Mistaken For Stars, Blunt Razors, No Trigger, and Danny Attack.

Fest 19 has a huge selections of artists and bands worth seeing, including to note are their exclusive Florida shows artists: Cobra Skulls, Comeback Kid, Frank Turner, Mustard Plug, Murder by Death, Skatune Network, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Ramona, Too Many Daves, and many more. The list can be found over on the official site.

Fest 19 also offers a comedy lineup, and wrestling too. Though if you can’t wait for October, then there are options of listening to their radio or live streams on Twitch (again, can be found on their official site).

The organizers are taking the initiative and adding more open space venues for outdoor performances, extra cleaning measures and more sanitation stations, and requiring all Fest 19 staff and volunteers to follow CDC Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing a mask.

Fest 19 is already looking promising and the organizers say they are working closely with Gainesville city officials and venues to make sure that it’s carried out safely. They advise attendees to get the Covid-19 vaccine 14 days in advance prior to attending the festival.

Sparta, Photo credit Marv Watson