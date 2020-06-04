Sparta Announces Three Live Stream Concerts to Benefit the El Paso Community Foundation and Black Lives Matter

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 12:40 PM

Jim Ward will be playing a set of three livestream performances as his rock band project Sparta in support of the El Paso Community Foundation and the Black Lives Matter movement. These performances are scheduled to accomodate various times zones, and will take place in North America at 10 p.m. on June 12 ET, Europe at 8 p.m. CEST that same day and Japan, Australia and New Zealand at 3 p.m. AEST on the following day.

“I’m excited to play these songs in this format for everyone,” Ward commented. “We’ve been trying to find a way to connect and celebrate and thank everyone for their overwhelming support on the release of this record while staying safe, and this seems like the ideal space and moment.”

Sparta recently came out with their first album in 14 years last month titled Trust The River, which was supported by the singles “Believe,” “Empty Houses” and “Miracle.” They launched their first tour since 2013 back in 2018, which the band reunite with guitar player and keyboardist Gabriel Gonzalez, and drummer Cully Symington.

Ward is also known as a co-founder of the influential alternative rock band At The Drive-In, alongside notable Mars Volta members Cedric-Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, although he left the band after 2012.

The musician also hails from El Paso, a Texas city that borders the town of Juarez, Mexico. His first project with Sparta came out in 2002, and was followed by three album releases until 2006. The group’s first hiatus occurred in 2008, with a brief reunion in 2011. Check out our review for Trust The River here.

6/12 – North America – 8pm MT / 10pm ET

6/12 – Europe – 8pm CEST

6/13 – Japan/AUS/NZ – 3pm AEST

Photo Credit: Marv Watson