Dawn Richards Dances In Futuristic Glitz And Glam In New Music Video For “Boomerang”

Home News Sara Thompson April 30th, 2021 - 11:12 PM

Dawn Richards has released her new single “Boomerang” along with a sparkly, futuristic video. The singles hails from her upcoming album Second Line.

The new video opens to numerous shots of the artist in a rhinestone covered outfit dancing and singing in futuristic backgrounds. She is initially in a minimalistic room, but she is also seen in the dark rain and a green laser-lit space. Richard’s flashy vocals repeat many times throughout the song “And your love keeps coming back to me like a boom boom / And you keeps coming back to me / Boomerang.” Aerial background vocals help to create a large sound space for the chill yet catchy song.

The forthcoming album is through Merge Records and is preceded by her 2019 work new breed. Richards described the upcoming full-length LP in a press release as “a movement to bring pioneering Black women in electronic music to the forefront.”

Richards also released her singles “Mornin | Streetlights,” “Bussifame” and “Jacuzzi,” with the latter two having accompanying music videos. They were released as part of Second Line as well.