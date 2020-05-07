Oranssi Pazuzu to Play New Album Mestarin kynsi in Full During Live In Place of Cancelled Roadburn Set

Home News Roy Lott May 7th, 2020 - 7:48 PM

Oranssi Pazuzu has announced that in place of their much-anticipated set at the now-canceled Roadburn festival, they will host a livestream on Friday, May 15th at 3 pm EST on their Youtube channel, completely free. The livestream will see the band perform their latest album Mestarin kynsi, which was released in April via Nuclear. The band had issued a statement on the Facebook event page for the upcoming livestream. “We are working on the final streaming logistics and will have the livestream link for you soon. Keep an eye out here and the event page for more details, including information about a very special t-shirt design that will be available for this show!” The band continued to say “The concert will be streamed from Rytmikorjaamo, Seinäjoki, Finland and is made possible by Rytmikorjaamo, AMS Oy Ltd & ISLE Art Industries.”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, fellow bands Katonia and Insomnium are set to host their own livestreams. Katatonia will do one on Saturday, May 9th at 2 PM ET and will take place at Studio Gröndahl in Stockholm with previous Katatonia producer David Castillo set to mix. A $10 ticket will need to be purchased to watch the livestream and after the stream, fans can rewatch it for 30 days. Tickets can be purchased here.

Metal band Insomnium is set to play Century Media’s livestream fest on May 14 with Voivod, Borknagar, Omnium Gatherum, Lucifer, Angelus Apatrida, Dead Lord, Deserted Fear, Bonded, The Offering, Svart Crown, Baest, and Hideous Divinity, starting at 2pm EST. Insomnium will also perform 2016’s Winter’s Gate in full on May 29th via livestream at 1pm EST. Tickets will be needed for this one, with it costing $10. Tickets can be purchased here.

Roadburn 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is set to be rescheduled with no rescheduled dates as of now. It was originally set to take place April 16-19 in the Netherlands with Emma Ruth Rundle and James Kent of Perturbator serving as the curators for the event. Other artists that were scheduled to perform include Julie Christma, NGHTCRWLR, Torche, Russian Circles and many more.