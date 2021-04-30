Serj Tankian Pays Tribute to the 13th Century Poet and His Son’s Namesake in New Video for “Rumi”

Home News Ellie Lin April 30th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Armenia singer Serj Tankian released a video for his song “Rumi,” a tribute to both his son and the 13th century poet. Though “Rumi,” is a solo song, Tankian is known for his work with heavy metal band System of a Down.

The black and white video starts with Tankian playing the melody on his piano as his son sits with him and watches. Both the song and the video implore his son to follow the teachings of his son’s namesake–– 13th century poet Rumi. Young people are followed on the beach by priests, rabbis, celebrities and politicians, all offering their respective holy books, money, or attempting to sign them up for some equally corrupting service. The song urges Tanikan’s son to remain pure and untainted from those thrusting money and religion upon him. “Whеn you’re grown up in your prime/Stay away from God and crime,” sings Tankian.



“Rumi,” reiterates Tankian’s views on organized religion. He’s explained his views as “a mix of Native American, Buddhist, and Transcendental ideas. I like to think of earth as mother. I like to think of sky as grandfather. God has been used for ulterior motives.” in an interview with The Hill. His opinion of politics is similar, “I don’t personally put my trust in any political office,” he said in the same interview.

System of a Down is politically active – raising funds for Artsakh and Armenian soldiers and thanking Joe Biden for acknowledging the Armenian genocide on its 106th anniversary on April 24, 2021.

“Rumi,” is off of Tankian’s latest solo EP, Elasticity. “‘Rumi,’ the slowest track from the EP, is dedicated to Tankian’s son. He sings what is essentially an open letter to him, letting him know that he wishes him the best and offering him guidance. The mixture of melodies between the piano and the electric guitar, all alongside smashing drums is quite splendid. It’s truly something only a genius like Tankian can pull off,” writes mxdwn album reviewer Conny Chavez.

Tankian has released several videos for various projects in the past few months. “Your Mom,” and “Electric Yerevan” both came out in March 2021. Both were off of Tankian’s EP Elasticity.

