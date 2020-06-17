Liz Phair Tests Out Twitter’s New Audio Tweets Function with Off-the-Cuff Song About Audio Tweets

Home News Aaron Grech June 17th, 2020 - 8:36 PM

Twitter has just unveiled its new audio Tweet function today, which has allowed people to share short recorded audio bits for up to 140 seconds at a time. While many are using the new technology to share jokes or “troll,” according to Mashable, alternative music artist Liz Phair tested out the new feature for an off-the-cuff song about the new feature.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

Phair shared the brief musical clip with a caption stating “New toy.” The artist comedically references the new feature multiple times in the song, stating that she already uses the platform too much when she’s supposed to be working, while adding that the platform did not pay her to write the song. Phair’s voice is accompanied by a single acoustic guitar on the track, while the audio sounds slightly compressed.

The artist announced the title of her upcoming album Soberish earlier this year, prior to the launch of her planned, but cancelled, summer tour with fellow alternative music icon Alanis Morissette. Phair also announced last fall that she had tapped producer Brad Wood for the upcoming project. Wood served as the producer for her 1993 debut break-out record Exile in Guyville, along with its two follow-up albums Whip-Smart and whitechocolatespaceegg.

“I think the comprehensive and gorgeous reissue of my first record plus the Girly-Sound track made me nostalgic for the old days — thinking about the mindset we had when we were just starting out,” Phair stated in a recent interview with Stereogum. “I think I was curious to see what kind of music Brad and I (and Casey) would make now, on the other side of our careers.”