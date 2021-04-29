Primavera Sound To Return In 2022 With Two Weekends

Home News Roy Lott April 29th, 2021 - 4:30 PM

Barcelona’s eclectic and one of its largest music festivals, Primavera Sound, has announced that it will be returning in 2022 after being canceled in 2020 and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Reuters, an inside source revealed that the festival will be expanded into two weekends, following the likes of Coachella and Austin City Limits. The festival will take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 of 2022 And will have around 400 shows across two lineups which will include big named artists, the inside sources said. There has not been a decision on whether the festival will continue its two-weekend format after 2022.

Its 2022 return will also celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary. Its initial lineup for 2021 included the Gorillaz, Bauhaus, Charli XCX, Pavement, The Strokes, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Iggy Pop, The National and Beck. No word on if these artists will return for the 2022 edition but all were set for 2020 and 2021.

As an alternative, the festival organizers are set to host a few socially-distanced shows at The Coliseum in Barcelona, which will take place from April 26 to May 2 this year. Performers include Swedish singer-songwriter José González and Spanish collective Califato. The organizers also did a trial run late last year of socially distanced show called PRIMACOV. The trial used rapid testing for COVID-19 on every attendee before they entered the venue, returning results within 15 minutes so everyone could prove a negative result.