TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith Cryptically Hints at Upcoming May 2021 Release in New Tweet

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, the CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), teased an undetermined TDE release for May 7, 2021 this morning along with the caption “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!! #TDE.” Although the tweet could refer to any of the artists on TDE’s roster, it’s unlikely to be one of the artists for whom there hasn’t been a long wait since their last release.

The tweet doesn’t give away anything else. Along with the caption, there’s a soundless video of TDE’s logo and a loading bar moving from 0%-100% followed by the date 5/7/21. It’s unconfirmed whether it’s a new single or album, but the caption has fans hoping that it isn’t something else entirely.

Artists in the TDE ‘family’ include Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Lance Skiiiwalker, SiR, Reason & Black Hippy. Fans are hopeful that the teaser could refer to either Kendrick Lamar or SZA, since they have both talked vaguely about recording new music recently.

Kendrick Lamar hasn’t released any solo music since 2017’s DAMN. However, he has discussed influences for a new album, and an announcement that he’d be headlining the 2021 Roskilde Festival also stated that he was working on new music, “Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer.” His most recent material comes from collaborations he made for Black Panther: The Album with many of the other TDE artists.

SZA also last released an album in 2017, her critically acclaimed debut, CTRL. Two good reasons that the teaser could be referring to her are the two singles that she shared late in 2020, “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” Since the outro for the “Hit Different” music video flowed smoothly into the beginning of “Good Days” and the outro for the “Good Days” video flows into an unreleased song, it seems likely that there’s at least one more big single on the way, if not a full album. SZA also recently collaborated with Doja Cat on her smooth new R&B single “Kiss Me More.”

As for the other artists on TDE’s roster, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul and Lance Skiiiwalker have gone the longest since releasing new music. Isaiah Rashad is definitely one of the most likely, since he previously teased a snippet of a new song and announced an album called The House is Burning for 2020 which never came out last year. However, he did share a new single called “Why Worry” in April, 2020. His last album was The Sun’s Tirade in 2016.

Ab-Soul’s last album was also from 2016, called Do What Thou Wilt. He has only appeared on collaborations recently aside from the freestyle that TDE shared in 2020. Lance Skiiiwalker has only ever released one album, and it was from 2016 as well, called Introverted Intuition. Like Rashad and Ab-Soul, he released one new song in 2020 called “In the World.” Due to the pattern being the same for all three, they’re all fairly likely contenders.

The others all seem unlikely, although they’re still possible. Jay Rock last released an album in 2018 and has only appeared on collaborations since then aside from a 2019 solo single called “The Other Side.” ScHoolboy Q released an album called CrasH Talk in 2019. SiR’s last album was also in 2019, called Chasing Summer.