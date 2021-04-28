Lana Del Rey Announces New Album Blue Banisters for July 2021 Release

Home News Ellie Lin April 28th, 2021 - 10:05 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Singer Lana Del Rey is announcing her newest album, Blue Bannisters to come out July 4, 2021. The album will be released just a few months after her latest release, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which came out March 2021.

Del Rey announced the newest album in a post on her Instagram.

The singer also teased another album, Rock Candy Sweet, just one day after her release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club. It is unclear what relation Blue Bannisters has to Rock Candy, though Rock Candy Sweet has not yet been released, though its release date was intended to be June 1, 2021, according to Del Rey’s initial Instagram post.

The singer has remained active this year, releasing a music video for “White Dress,” a track off of Chemtrails Over the Country Club and working on several albums–– including a forthcoming cover album of country music.

Del Rey has also dealt with her fair share of criticism this year. Shortly after the Capitol Riot on January 6, Del Rey came under fire for her statements in an interview with Complex. “The madness of Trump… As bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change but sociopathy and narcissism… Especially in America. It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism…. You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that,” she said.

Del Rey criticized Complex for taking her out of context on her Twitter.

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Del Rey was also criticized for her statement on the album art of Chemtrails Over the Country Club. She preemptively addressed the lineup of women on the album cover in the comments on her Instagram post. “We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to… My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers… My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it,” she said.

Del Rey will also be performing at Bonnaroo music festival on September 5 with several other artists including Lizzo, Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

