Lana Del Rey Roller Skates Down A Deserted Highway In New Music Video For “White Dress”

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey’s freshly released album Chemtrails over the Country Club was also marked by the release of a music video for the first track, “White Dress.” The singer released a video for the title track of the album in January along with the track list and album art.

The video with nostalgic moving shots of windmills, dogs barking, and close ups of Del Ray’s skates as she rollerblades down a desert highway. Shots of the singer skating down the road and in front of buildings appear throughout the video, with faded shots of Del Rey singing on a train car overlaid atop the other scenes.

Del Ray abandons strong vocals for an almost painfully whispering voice, which brings a raw and vulnerable tone to the song and has a unique loveliness about it. The song speeds up for the bridge as the video rapidly switches between various shots of a twirling Del Ray and then explodes into another chorus with scenes of roller-skating waitresses, which reflect the lyrics, “When I was a waitress wearing a white dress, look how I do this, look how I got this. I was a waitress working the night shift. You were my man, felt like I got this.”

Throughout the song, Del Rey mentions various mysterious phrases about being “Down at the Men in Music Business Conference” and mentions various artists she was listening to in the era of her life described in the song, when she was “only nineteen.” The video comes to a close as Del ray slowly skates and dances elegantly to the setting sun.

The singer/songwriter received some pushback recently for comments about Trump’s alleged incitement of the storming of the U.S. Capital, when she mentioned that she didn’t think that the former president intended to incite the riots.

Del Rey was featured in the music video for The Neighborhood’s track “Stargazing” last year.

