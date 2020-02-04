Ween Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Grayson Schmidt February 4th, 2020 - 6:42 PM

Pennsylvania alt-rockers Ween announced a short string of summer 2020 tour dates Tuesday, which kicks off June 26, in Dillon, CO, according to Live for Live Music. The six-date tour sees the band spending two days in Dillon before heading to Boise, ID, Missoula, MT, Redmond, WA, and finishing in Bend, OR on the Fourth of July.

Ween was also announced in late 2019 as one of the headliners for the 2020 Summer Camp Festival in Chicago May 22 through 24, joining Rezz and the Dirty Heads.

In addition to stints with Moistboyz and his own project, The Dean Ween Group, frontman, founder and namesake, Dean Ween, made headlines in 2018 when he announced his plans to open a marijuana-friendly music venue in Denver, CO. Dean Ween’s Honeypot Lounge opened in April 2019, but closed less than two months later, according to Westword.

Presale for the new summer dates begins Wednesday, February 5, at 10 a.m. before the general on-sale Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Click here for tickets and more information.

Ween Summer Tour Dates

06/26-27 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

06/30 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/01 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

07/03 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

07/04 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater