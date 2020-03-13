Khemmis Announces New Mini-Album Doomed Heavy Metal for April 2020 Release and Shares Cover of Dio’s “Rainbow in the Dark”

Home News Matt Matasci March 13th, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Heavy metal masters Khemmis are back with another slab of music in the form of a mini-album called Doomed Heavy Metal. The record is coming out on April 17 on Nuclear Blast and consists of a few singles, a cover and three live cuts. Along with the announcement of the mini-album, the band has released a live version of their newly-recorded cover of Dio’s metal hit “Rainbow in the Dark.”

Doomed Heavy Metal is inspired by an album that ZZ Top released Fandango as their fourth studio album. That record was half-live, half-studio and resulted in one of the Texas band’s biggest and most-beloved hits, the no-frills blues-rocker “Tush.”

In addition to the cover of Dio, the album includes singles “A Conversation with Death” and “Empty Throne.” The live cuts include “Bloodletting” from 2018’s Desolation, “Three Gates” from 2016’s Hunted and “The Bereaved” from 2015’s Absolution.

The band has a few dates coming up, all of which are after late May so hopefully won’t be affected by any coronavirus concerns. They’re playing in Taos, NM at Monolith on the Mesa, then at TRVE Brewing’s Anniversary Bacchanal in Denver on June 30 and finally at the always-incredible Psycho Las Vegas in August. Prior to that, they’ll be playing shows in Europe in late April, including a stop at Desertfest in London.

Doomed Heavy Metal track list

1. “Rainbow In The Dark” (DIO Cover)

2. “A Conversation With Death”

3. “Empty Throne”

4. “Bloodletting” (Live)

5. “Three Gates” (Live)

6. “The Bereaved” (Live)

Khemmis Tour Dates 2020

04/23 – Kassel, Germany – Goldgrube

04/24 – Berlin, Germany – Wild At Heart

04/25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Stengade

04/26 – Kiel, Germany – Schaubude

04/28 – Aalborg, Denmark – 1000Fryd

04/29 – Hamburg, Germany – Hafenklang

04/30 – Dortmund, Germany – Musiktheater

05/01 – Lüttich, Belgium – La Zone

05/02 – London, United Kingdom – Underworld (Desertfest)

05/30 – Taos, NM – Monolith on the Mesa

06/20 – Denver, CO – TRVE Brewing Anniversary Bacchanal

08/14-08/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Psycho Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva