Khemmis Covers Misfits For Slay At Home Live Stream

June 7th, 2020

Denver, Colorado-based doom metal band Khemmis had the pleasure of covering Misfits’ “Skulls” off Misfits 1982 debut album, Walk Among Us, during their set of the Slay At Home livestream festival. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “The members of Khemmis, a primarily doom metal band from Colorado, opened up with a rendition of ‘Skulls’ by Misfits that took on the tone of a slow jam metal ballad compared to the fast-paced original.” To listen to Misfits “Skulls” stream below, via YouTube.

Khemmis has recorded three full length studio albums ever since forming back in 2012, starting with their 2015 debut album Absolution and their follow-up sophomore studio album, Hunted, via 20 Buck Spin. In early 2019, Khemmis would end up signing a worldwide distribution deal with Nuclear Blast Records. Khemmis’ latest musical offering came in the form of their third full length studio album, last year’s Desolation, an album according to Pitchfork “Desolation—Khemmis’ third album and first effort since signing with heavy-music institution Nuclear Blast last year—is the band’s most streamlined, expansive, and melodically sharp release yet.”

Khemmis started their livestream set with the doom metal balladry stylings to their cover of Misfits’ “Skulls.” Each member played with much fervor. Khemmis guitarist/vocalist Ben Hutcherson started off the set with a few words. First he thanked Metal Injection for putting on the livestream music festival and then spoke on the ongoing pandemic with words of solace at a time of great uncertainty, reminding the audience that ultimately we’ll persevere together. After performing “Skulls” the band performed one of their latest tracks off their latest mini album, released back in April of this year, Doomed Heavy Metal entitled “A Conversation With Death”. As previously noted in the aforementioned mxdwn article, “The gorgeous sound of acoustic riffs during the bridge added a lot of character to the song.”

To watch Khemmis’ full performance at Slay At Home fest stream below, via YouTube.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva