Khemmis Drop Doomed Heavy Metal Ep and Video Visualizer for “A Conversation With Death”

Home News Peter Mann April 19th, 2020 - 4:45 AM

Denver, Colorado-based doom metal band, Khemmis, announced Friday, April, 17 the release of their Doomed Heavy Metal EP, via Nuclear Blast Records. To celebrate the release, Khemmis released a video visualizer for their latest single “A Conversation With Death.” According to a press release, Khemmis spoke collectively in regards to releasing new material amidst uncertain and trying times with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking highly of their label, Nuclear Blast Records, the outpouring of support from fans and adoration for their core audience, Khemmis released a statement that reads:

“We are thrilled to finally unleash Doomed Heavy Metal! As the world continues to navigate these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to embrace parts of our lives that give strength and connect us to others. Heavy metal has done that for the four of us as it has for many of you. This mini-album is dedicated to all of our fans, to Dave at 20 Buck Spin, to Monte and all of our family at Nuclear Blast and to heavy metal as both an art form and a way of life. Put on this record raise a beverage up high and let these songs bring some light into a dark world.”

Their latest track “A Conversation With Death” starts off with howling vocals. Immediately following this, the track resorts to piercing guitar strings and heavy drums to build its brash and aggressive demeanor. The video visualizer comes complete with Doomed Heavy Metal EP‘s cover artwork.

Khemmis, formed back in 2012, has released a total of three full length studio albums including their breakout 2015 debut Absolution, their sophomore follow-up a year later 2016’s Hunted and 2018’s Desolation. The doom metal collective is comprised of four members: Daniel Beiers, Zach Coleman, Ben Hutcherson and Phil Pendergast. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Doomed Heavy Metal is inspired by an album that ZZ Top released Fandango as their fourth studio album. That record was half-live, half-studio and resulted in one of the Texas band’s biggest and most-beloved hits, the no-frills blues-rocker ‘Tush.’

According to a press release, the band spoke collectively of their influences and sharing enthusiasm regarding their latest musical offering, saying:

“As lifelong fans of ZZ TOP, ‘Fandango’ has been a consistent source of inspiration for the four of us. The combination of high-octane live cuts and rare studio recordings make the release stand out in the band’s discography. In that tradition, we are thrilled to announce ‘Doomed Heavy Metal.’ This mini-album is similarly unique, combining sought-after singles and live cuts together on one record. We’ve topped it all off with a newly recorded version of DIO’s immortal ‘Rainbow in the Dark.’ For those who have clamored for the rerelease of the long out of print ‘Empty Throne’ and ‘Conversation with Death’, your calls have been answered. We hope new and old fans alike will pick up the album, pour a tall glass of their favorite beverage, and party with us!”

Doomed Heavy Metal track listing:

Rainbow In The Dark (DIO Cover)

A Conversation With Death

Empty Throne

Bloodletting (Live)

Three Gates (Live)

The Bereaved (Live)

To listen to “A Conversation with Death” stream below, via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva