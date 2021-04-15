Rammstein Partners with Luxury Fashion House Balenciaga for Merch Line that Includes $495 Hat, $650 T-Shirt and $995 Hoodie

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 15th, 2021 - 8:10 PM

German metal/industrial band Rammstein recently announced their partnership with high-end fashion hub Balenciaga with the release of a new merch line, according to the PRP. Though seemingly mundane and rather simple, the merch is steeply priced with items listed anywhere between $495 and over $2,000. Each item displays the band’s name and logo, with some also featuring a portrait of the band members shot by Gottfried Helnwein.

Many of the items have already sold out, including a backpack priced at $1,290, a hoodie priced at $995 and a T-shirt priced at $575. Other options include a hat priced at $495 and a long sleeve tee priced at $695, among others. Shop the full line on the Balenciaga site here.

Rammstein announced the line on their official Twitter page earlier today with the phrase “Rammstein x Balenciaga” followed by three photos of individual group members with several items from the collection, each photo stamped with the Balenciaga logo.

Rammstein x Balenciaga Image of band shown on garments based on original photograph by Gottfried Helnwein. pic.twitter.com/38uoT1QjwF — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) April 15, 2021

The tweet was met with a number of replies from fans shocked by the prices.

This new partnership has closely followed the news that Rammstein recorded an entire unplanned album during the year in lockdown, the explanation being that the lack of ability to perform live, and subsequent cancellation of their North American tour, led to more productivity for writing. Though a release date has not yet been set, the group did reveal that the themes center around “daily experiences and world events,” following suit with their prior work. The tour has since been rescheduled to begin in September 2021, the band’s return having been long anticipated after a brief COVID-19scare in March 2020 when singer Till Lindemann was briefly admitted to the ICU before ultimately testing negative for the virus.