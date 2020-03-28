Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann Hospitalized Overnight in ICU but Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Much like Death Angel’s Carroll, Rammstein’s lead singer Till Linderman was hospitalized in an ICU overnight as being potentially diagnosed with Coronavirus. Luckily for Linderman, he did test negative. The band released an official statement about his hospitalization provided by the PRP. “Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus.”
It was reported earlier this month that Linderman did test positive for the virus but has since been changed. Rammstein had been on tour in Europe at the beginning of the month but shortly concluded March 17th in Russia. As of now, the band is still slated to continue their tour in Europe beginning May 25th, with a North American leg to follow beginning August 20th in Montreal. See the full list of tour dates below. The tour will be in support of their latest high fidelity ranked self-titled album, released last year. Later in the year, they released their NSFW video for their song “Ach So Gern”
Rammstein 2020 Tour Dates
05/25 – Klagenfurt, AUT – Worthersee Stadion
05/29 – Leipzig, GER – Red Bull Arena
05/30 – Leipzig, GER – Red Bull Arena
06/02 – Stuttgart, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/03 – Stuttgart, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/06 – Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
06/07 – Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund
06/10 – Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers
06/17 – Belfast, IRE – Boucher Road Playing Fields
06/20 – Coventry, UK – Ricoh Stadium
06/24 – Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
06/27 – Dusseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/28 – Dusseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena
07/01 – Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
07/02 – Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion
07/04 – Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
07/05 – Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
07/09 – Lyon, FRA – Groupana Stadium
07/10 – Lyon, FRA – Groupana Stadium
07/13 – Turin, ITA – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
07/17 – Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy
07/21 – Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds
07/26 – Trondheim, NOR – Granasen
07/31 – Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
08/01 – Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium
08/04 -Aarhus, DEN – Ceres Park
08/20 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
08/27 – Washington D.C. – FedExField
08/30 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
09/03 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
09/06 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
09/10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
09/16 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
09/27 – Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol