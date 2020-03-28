Rammstein Singer Till Lindemann Hospitalized Overnight in ICU but Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Home News Roy Lott March 28th, 2020 - 7:49 AM

Much like Death Angel’s Carroll, Rammstein’s lead singer Till Linderman was hospitalized in an ICU overnight as being potentially diagnosed with Coronavirus. Luckily for Linderman, he did test negative. The band released an official statement about his hospitalization provided by the PRP. “Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus.”

It was reported earlier this month that Linderman did test positive for the virus but has since been changed. Rammstein had been on tour in Europe at the beginning of the month but shortly concluded March 17th in Russia. As of now, the band is still slated to continue their tour in Europe beginning May 25th, with a North American leg to follow beginning August 20th in Montreal. See the full list of tour dates below. The tour will be in support of their latest high fidelity ranked self-titled album, released last year. Later in the year, they released their NSFW video for their song “Ach So Gern”

Rammstein 2020 Tour Dates

05/25 – Klagenfurt, AUT – Worthersee Stadion

05/29 – Leipzig, GER – Red Bull Arena

05/30 – Leipzig, GER – Red Bull Arena

06/02 – Stuttgart, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/03 – Stuttgart, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/06 – Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund

06/07 – Zurich, SWI – Stadion Letzigrund

06/10 – Ostend, BEL – Park De Nieuwe Koers

06/17 – Belfast, IRE – Boucher Road Playing Fields

06/20 – Coventry, UK – Ricoh Stadium

06/24 – Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark

06/27 – Dusseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/28 – Dusseldorf, GER – Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/01 – Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion

07/02 – Hamburg, GER – Volksparkstadion

07/04 – Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion

07/05 – Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion

07/09 – Lyon, FRA – Groupana Stadium

07/10 – Lyon, FRA – Groupana Stadium

07/13 – Turin, ITA – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

07/17 – Warsaw, POL – PGE Narodowy

07/21 – Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds

07/26 – Trondheim, NOR – Granasen

07/31 – Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium

08/01 – Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium

08/04 -Aarhus, DEN – Ceres Park

08/20 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

08/27 – Washington D.C. – FedExField

08/30 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

09/03 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

09/06 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

09/10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

09/16 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/27 – Mexico City, MEX – Foro Sol