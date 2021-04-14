Black Sabbath Announces Expanded Sabotage Reissue with Unreleased Live Material

Home News Ariel King April 14th, 2021 - 6:41 PM

Black Sabbath will be reissuing a “Super Deluxe” version of their 1975 album, Sabotage, on June 11 via Rhino. The release will be available as a 4LP or 4CD set, containing the newly remastered album and 16 additional live tracks, 13 of which have never before been released.

The deluxe edition will also contain a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book, a Sabotage tour poster and in-depth liner notes. For fans who purchase the vinyl, a bonus 7” featuring “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” and “Hole In The Sky” will also be included. The band has shared the 2021 remaster of “Am I Going Insane (Radio)” to YouTube in support of the deluxe edition release announcement.

The track contains clear tones and weaving synths, Black Sabbath’s humming voices crying, “Am I going insane?” The vocals echo as they ask the question, the twirling instrumentals mimicking feelings of insanity.

A rare, unreleased Black Sabbath rehearsal track, titled “Slapback,” had been leaked back in March, with the band’s Tony Iommi expressing that he had not been happy about it. The band shared a box set for their album Vol. 4 in February, which followed their Paranoid box set that appeared last August.

The band’s frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The diagnosis caused him to postpone the dates for his final tour, No More Tours II, until 2020, the dates being pushed back again due to the pandemic. The singer’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared that he has been making progress after having received stem cell treatment.