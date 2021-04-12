Two Minutes to Late Night Announces New Splitsville Live Stream Featuring Nothing and Integrity

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 11:31 AM

Two Minutes To Late Night has returned with their Splitsville series, this time inviting Nothing and Integrity. As previous Splitsville streams, each band will be covering the other, with Nothing performing an Integrity song while Integrity performs a Nothing track.

The stream will take place on April 30 at 8 p.m. EST on Bandcamp Live, with pre-ordering for tickets currently available. Tickets are selling for $5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Minutes to Late Night (@twominutestolatenight)

“Ya’ll ain’t ready, the next Splitsville is going to be between hardcore pioneers @integrityofficial and genre-defying shoegaze rock band @bandofnothing,” Two Minutes To Late Night shared in their Instagram post. “Incase you missed the first one, Splitsvillel is our new recurring live stream where we get two bands we love to cover a song from each other’s catalog. It’s a homage to the classic 7” cover splits nerds have to own but with two kick-ass music videos to go along with it. The stream will feature integrity covering a Nothing song and Nothing coverings n Integrity song. PLUS exclusive crossover merch for both bands you can only buy during the 24-hour stream. Also, their song choices will remain a mystery until the premiere of the stream.”

Cross-over merchandise will also be available exclusively during the livestream, with each band using the other’s logo. The Splitsville merchandise will only be available for 24 hours during the livestream.

Cave In and Every Time I Die participated in Two Minutes To Late Night’s Splitsville series last January, with the videos shared on YouTube earlier this month. Every Time I Die had performed Cave In’s “Youth Overrided,” while Cave In played Every Time I Die’s “Moor.”

The parody late-night talk show recently invited members of Thunder, Kvelertak, Red Fang and Against Me! to join their quarantine covers series, the group performing the Rolling Stones’ “Rocks Off.” Two Minutes To Late Night has also been sharing their covers as limited-edition compilation EPs that are released on each Bandcamp Fee-Free Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Minutes to Late Night (@twominutestolatenight)

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat