Gojira Travels to “Another World” in Animated Video for First New Song in Four Years

Heavy metal outfit Gojira have released their first new song in four years “Another World,” which was released as a standalone single via Roadrunner Records. This latest song is accompanied by a 3D animated music video directed by Maxime Tiberghien and Sylvain Favre. The color palette of the video a cell-shaded aesthetic.

“Another World” focuses on men working in a warehouse as they create wormhole in search of another planet. At the end of the video they end up in a green forested area, that has an abandoned Eiffel Tower off in the distance, evoking the classic film Planet of The Apes. The track is a straightforward metal affair, with roaring, yet melodic guitar riffs, along with plenty of rhythmic breakdowns and strong metal vocals.

This latest song is produced by the band’s Joe Duplantier and mixed by Andy Wallace. It is also their first new track in four years following the release of their 2016 studio album Magma.

“It is with great excitement that we’re presenting our new track ‘Another World,” the band’s vocalist, guitarist, and producer Joe Duplantier explained. “Ferdinand Magellan once said: ‘It is with an iron will that we’ll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.’”

This latest music video follows the mysterious teaser video the band released yesterday. The band were set to tour alongside alternative metal act Deftones and Poppy this year, however these dates were postponed due to COVID-19.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat