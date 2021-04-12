Elliphant Announces New Album Rocking Horse for April 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King April 12th, 2021 - 3:06 PM

Elliphant has shared on Instagram that she has an upcoming album that will be released on April 23. Rocking Horse is currently available to be pre-saved via streaming platforms.

“!!!!NEW ALBUM BE OUT APRIL23!!!!” Elliphant said on Instagram. “MY ROCKING HORSE is about to ROCK YOUR WORLD BITCH!”

Elliphant released her first single in four years last year, titled “Uterus,” as well as gave birth to her first child during the pandemic. The singer spoke to mxdwn last August, reflecting on her musical return.

“It’s crazy that it’s been four years,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like that at all for me because I’ve constantly been working on music. I did a couple of collaboration releases, I did a song for the Spider-Man movie, there’s been a little bit here and there. But I was so happy releasing ‘Uterus.’”

Elliphant’s recent releases have seen a departure from the energetic EDM tracks that she had first become known for, with the singer reflecting how the change in sound is more of a return to her roots. “I blew up because of this screaming music, like people thought it was some kind of hysteria thing going on. But that wasn’t really my intention. That was just the breaking point of me blooming into the music industry and I was, before that, a poet basically.”

She has been busy releasing a string of singles over the past year, including “Uterus,” “Had Enough,” “Time Machine,” “Lick Me,” “White Tiger,” “Could This Be Love,” “Drunk & Angry” and “Notorious.” While an official tracklist for the upcoming record has yet to be released, fans should be able to expect to hear songs pertaining to Elliphant’s more recent direction.